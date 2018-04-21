

The Canadian Press





On Saturday, Lucie Charlebois, Minister Responsible for Youth Protection asked the Commission on Human Rights and Youth Rights (CDPDJ) to open an investigation into the murder of Rosalie Gagnon.

Minister Charlebois said she was shaken by information gleaned about the two-year-old's murder from the media. As a result, she sought the services of an independent body to get an idea of the situation at hand.

"I want to know if services in the health and social services network were offered correctly," Charlebois told The Canadian Press in a phone interview. "I want to know if measures were taken to support the community before this tragic event happened."

"Have the rights of the child been respected, protected? Was there a report?" These are some of the questions Charlebois hopes to answer with an independent inquiry.

The minister said she hopes the report will inform her about the events; she expects the commission to provide her with recommendations to prevent such a tragedy from happening again.

"[In order] to take action, I have to have an independent body that is able to report and give us very objective recommendations," she said.

The two-year-old girl, stabbed several times, was found dead in a trash can on Wednesday, near a single-family residence in the Charlesbourg borough.

Police investigation

The Quebec City Police Service (SPVQ) is still investigating events.

On Saturday, police packed up the mobile command post established in the Beauport area in the days following the murder. The police force said it would not re-deploy the mobile command post as part of the nvestigation.

Earlier in the day, police dogs were called in to try to gather new evidence.

The area was throughly combed Friday, as police searched for a refuse bin that disappeared from De Gaulle Avenue. It is not known if the murder weapon could be within its contents.

The child's mother, Audrey Gagnon, 23, is still in police custody. She appeared Thursday on charges of obstruction, breach of probation and mischief.

SPVQ investigators had recommended that she be charged with murder, but the decision to lay new charges rests with the Office of the Director of Criminal and Penal Prosecutions.

Audrey Gagnon, who is known to the police, was arrested Wednesday night, but she was not alone when the police found her.

Citizens with information on this case are invited to contact 418-641-AGIR.