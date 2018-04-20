

The Canadian Press





Results of an autopsy confirmed that two-year-old Rosalie Gagnon, whose body was recovered from a garbage bin in Charlesbourg earlier this week, sustained multiple stab wounds.

Officers are currently searching garbage receptacles in the area to see if a murder weapon can be located, said Cyndi Pare, a spokesperson for Quebec City Police.

The bin where the child's body was found has gone missing, Pare said.

The SPVQ erected a mobile command post in the Beauport area in hopes of gathering more information about the toddler's death.

Rosalie Gagnon and her mother, 23-year-old Audrey Gagnon, were reported missing Wednesday morning after an abandoned stroller was discovered at a park.

Gagnon was later spotted in another neighbourhood without the child.

Police recovered the body from a bin outside a residential home on Wednesday evening.

Gagnon and a male companion were subsequently arrested - the latter was released after questioning.

Gagnon was treated for self-inflicted injuries before her arraignment on Thursday - where she was formally changed with obstructing a police officer, parole violation, and mischief.