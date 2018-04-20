Autopsy reveals Quebec City toddler was stabbed to death
The body of Rosalie Gagnon was found in a garbage can on Avenue de Gaulle in Quebec City on April 18, 2018
Results of an autopsy confirmed that two-year-old Rosalie Gagnon, whose body was recovered from a garbage bin in Charlesbourg earlier this week, sustained multiple stab wounds.
Officers are currently searching garbage receptacles in the area to see if a murder weapon can be located, said Cyndi Pare, a spokesperson for Quebec City Police.
The bin where the child's body was found has gone missing, Pare said.
The SPVQ erected a mobile command post in the Beauport area in hopes of gathering more information about the toddler's death.
Rosalie Gagnon and her mother, 23-year-old Audrey Gagnon, were reported missing Wednesday morning after an abandoned stroller was discovered at a park.
Gagnon was later spotted in another neighbourhood without the child.
Police recovered the body from a bin outside a residential home on Wednesday evening.
Gagnon and a male companion were subsequently arrested - the latter was released after questioning.
Gagnon was treated for self-inflicted injuries before her arraignment on Thursday - where she was formally changed with obstructing a police officer, parole violation, and mischief.
