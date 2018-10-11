

CTV Montreal





The 21st murder of the year in Montreal took place in an apartment building on Henri Bourassa Blvd. at the corner of St. Laurent Blvd.

A badly injured man was discovered Thursday Oct. 11 lying in a hallway in the building.

The people who made the gruesome find called for help and the injured man was rushed to hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Montreal's major crimes squad arrived at the scene Thursday morning and began their investigation.

So far police have only said that the victim is a man in his fifties.