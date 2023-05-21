Motorcyclist killed in crash in Gaspe, Que.

A man was killed Saturday night when his motorbike swerved off the road and crashed in the Gaspé Peninsula.

The motorcyclist, who was in his 50s, lost control of his motorcycle and went off the road, according to information gathered by the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).

He was transported to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The accident occurred on Route 132 between Grande-Vallée and L'Anse-à-Mercier around 5:15 p.m., said SQ spokesperson Catherine Bernard.

A police officer specializing in collisions went to the scene to clarify the circumstances of the event.