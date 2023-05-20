Motorcyclist killed after hitting hydro pole near Quebec City

A motorcyclist was killed Saturday in Saint-Ferréol-les-Neiges, in the Quebec City region after hitting a pole.

The exact circumstances surrounding his crash, at about 2 a.m., on Royale Avenue, are still unclear.

"Unfortunately, it is a man in his 40s who lost his life in a collision last night when his motorbike hit a Hydro-Quebec pole in Saint-Ferréol-les-Neiges, near Quebec City,'' said Surete du Quebec (SQ) spokesperson Sergeant Eric Cadotte.

No one else was involved in the crash, and alcohol may have been involved.

Specialized investigators have been dispatched to the scene to determine the causes and circumstances of the collision.

"There are also samples that have been taken to determine if alcohol may have played a role in this case," said Cadotte said.

The identity of the victim was not immediately disclosed.

The SQ's investigation is continuing.