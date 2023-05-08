Woman motorcyclist struck and killed by oncoming car southeast of Montreal

A woman in her 50s riding a motorbike lost her life Sunday night in the Montérégie region southeast of Montreal when the vehicle was struck head-on by an oncoming car.

Another woman in her 20s who was also on the motorbike was seriously injured in the collision.

The tragedy occurred in the middle of the evening on Route 112 in Marieville.

According to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), for a reason yet to be determined, the car, which was travelling west, veered off the road and drove into the opposite lane. The head-on collision occurred near the intersection of Rue des Roseaux.

Police report that the two female occupants of the motorbike were ejected from the motorcycle on impact. Another car hit the body of the 50-year-old woman who was lying on the road, having been unable to avoid it.

The woman was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The driver of the car involved in the first collision was also taken to hospital.

The police will eventually question him to get his version of events.