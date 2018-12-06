

CTV Montreal





Thousands of Quebecers will not have to go to court to challenge penal accusations against them thanks to the Jordan ruling.

The Crown prosecutors’ office has confirmed to CTV that the Director of Criminal and Penal Prosecutions has ordered the cancellation of 8578 reports of offences for unreasonable delay.

Under the Jordan Supreme Court ruling, the time to be heard by a judge is limited to 18 months.

The cases that are being excused are mainly serious offences under the Highway Safety Code, such as dangerous driving, excessive speeding or cell phone use while driving.

According to a report by TVA, the province will lose about $3.5 million in fines due to the cancellation.

A letter was sent to the people whose records were dropped.