The Crown announced Friday its intention to seek the intervention of the highest court in the country in the case of Sivaloganathan Thanabalasingham, the man who evaded charges in his wife’s murder due to the Jordan ruling.

He is accused in the slaying of his 21-year-old wife, Anuja Baskaran after a history of domestic violence.

Thanabalasingham was released last April, shortly before the trial date, because a Superior Court judge ordered a stay of the criminal proceedings against him due to the lengthy delays between his arrest in 2012 and his the expected date of his trial in 2017.

The Crown wanted the Court of Appeal to reverse the judgment and order a new trial. If granted, the Supreme Court could overturn the judgment in a stay of proceedings and order the man to stand trial.

Instead it decided in mid-February to reject the appeal on the grounds that it had become moot and theoretical, because Thanabalasingham - who was not a Canadian citizen – had been sent back to his home country of Sri Lanka in July.

There is no extradition treaty between Canada and Sri Lanka. In short, even if a trial was ordered, it would have been difficult to bring him back to the country to face justice.

The Supreme Court of Canada could now look into the case.

