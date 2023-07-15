More than 36,000 homes still without power in Quebec after Thursday's storms

Although Hydro-Québec reached its target on Friday of restoring power to more than 85 per cent of its customers affected by outages since the violent storms that swept across the province on Thursday afternoon, more than 36,000 homes were still without electricity on Saturday morning.

Shortly after 5 a.m. on Saturday, the exact number of customers plunged into darkness stood at 20,466, but had risen to 36,474 shortly after 8 a.m.

At the height of the crisis on Thursday evening, 392,000 customers were affected by blackouts.

On Friday, the state-owned company had set itself the target of reconnecting 85 per cent of its affected customers by the end of the day. On Twitter, however, it acknowledged that the situation is not easy for the remaining households for whom the blackout continues.

"As you can see, the storm has caused significant damage to vegetation, including overturned trucks and uprooted trees. The work will continue over the weekend and could continue until the beginning of the week for certain more complex cases or in isolated areas," Hydro-Québec pointed out.

The utility noted in passing on Friday that only five outages still in progress lasted more than 24 hours.

"We are counting on a strike force of more than 800 people in the field, including fitters, pruners and planting teams. Teams are travelling between regions to speed up recovery," the company added.

On Saturday morning, the Montérégie region, with 22,028 customers affected, and the Lanaudière region, with 9,390 customers affected, remained the hardest hit by the blackouts. In Montreal, 1,881 households were still without power.

In all, Hydro-Québec teams are still working to repair more than 550 outages across the country.

On Thursday, the steamroller of severe thunderstorms and even tornadoes moved some 450 kilometres from south of Ottawa to Sainte-Anne-de-la-Pérade, halfway between Trois-Rivières and Quebec City.

All the regions affected received rainfall amounts of between 50 and 90 millimetres, causing sewer overflows and widespread flooding in several municipalities.

In Montreal, the city reported on Friday that in some places, it had received 88 millimetres of rain in less than two hours on Thursday afternoon, almost the amount it receives on average for the whole month of July (91 mm).