More than 36,000 homes still without power in Quebec after Thursday's storms
Although Hydro-Québec reached its target on Friday of restoring power to more than 85 per cent of its customers affected by outages since the violent storms that swept across the province on Thursday afternoon, more than 36,000 homes were still without electricity on Saturday morning.
Shortly after 5 a.m. on Saturday, the exact number of customers plunged into darkness stood at 20,466, but had risen to 36,474 shortly after 8 a.m.
At the height of the crisis on Thursday evening, 392,000 customers were affected by blackouts.
On Friday, the state-owned company had set itself the target of reconnecting 85 per cent of its affected customers by the end of the day. On Twitter, however, it acknowledged that the situation is not easy for the remaining households for whom the blackout continues.
"As you can see, the storm has caused significant damage to vegetation, including overturned trucks and uprooted trees. The work will continue over the weekend and could continue until the beginning of the week for certain more complex cases or in isolated areas," Hydro-Québec pointed out.
The utility noted in passing on Friday that only five outages still in progress lasted more than 24 hours.
"We are counting on a strike force of more than 800 people in the field, including fitters, pruners and planting teams. Teams are travelling between regions to speed up recovery," the company added.
On Saturday morning, the Montérégie region, with 22,028 customers affected, and the Lanaudière region, with 9,390 customers affected, remained the hardest hit by the blackouts. In Montreal, 1,881 households were still without power.
In all, Hydro-Québec teams are still working to repair more than 550 outages across the country.
On Thursday, the steamroller of severe thunderstorms and even tornadoes moved some 450 kilometres from south of Ottawa to Sainte-Anne-de-la-Pérade, halfway between Trois-Rivières and Quebec City.
All the regions affected received rainfall amounts of between 50 and 90 millimetres, causing sewer overflows and widespread flooding in several municipalities.
In Montreal, the city reported on Friday that in some places, it had received 88 millimetres of rain in less than two hours on Thursday afternoon, almost the amount it receives on average for the whole month of July (91 mm).
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 25, 2023.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Most Canadians oppose government funding newsrooms, media consolidation: Angus Reid survey
A recent survey finds most Canadians oppose having government fund newsrooms over concerns of journalistic independence.
'Someone we can't forget': Friends, family members remember fallen B.C. wildfire fighter
Tributes are pouring in for the 19-year-old woman who died fighting wildfires near Revelstoke, B.C. Thursday.
Bank of Canada staff received $26.7 million in bonuses and raises in 2022
Bank of Canada staff received $26.7 million in bonuses and raises in 2022 while the bank tried to discourage consumer spending through multiple interest rate hikes.
'We are not going to stand down': court grants Winnipeg police authority to enforce landfill blockade injunction
During an emotionally-charged hearing in Manitoba's Court of King's Bench, a judge has granted Winnipeg police the authority to enforce a temporary injunction to remove a blockade at the Brady landfill.
Fade into the night: Fireflies facing threats from climate change and light pollution
Research associate at the University of Guelph fears that threats such as climate change and light pollution could snuff out these luminescent insects, depriving future generations of the "magic" they experienced as a child.
Northern Ont. businessman says he’ll keep selling outlawed energy drinks
Michael John says he’s not going to stop selling Prime Energy and several other recalled drinks -- even though it’s now illegal.
19-year-old woman died on duty while battling wildfire near Revelstoke, B.C.
British Columbia’s worsening wildfire battle has turned deadly in the Interior.
Fungi could be crucial in storing emissions and fighting climate change, study finds
A new study found that fungi stores a third of carbon from fossil fuel emission, playing a major role in the fight against climate change.
Emergencies minister mobilizes military to help fight B.C. wildfires
Federal assistance including military resources are being mobilized to help British Columbia's fight against hundreds of wildfires, Minister of Emergency Preparedness Bill Blair announced Friday.
Toronto
-
GTA mayor readies police, city security ahead of planned 'anti-Pride' protest
The mayor of a Greater Toronto Area city has readied police and city security ahead of an 'anti-pride' protest planned over the weekend.
-
'I feel like I'm not welcome': Refugees describe 'crisis' on Toronto's streets
Dozens of frontline organizations working to help refugees held a news conference Friday outside of a shelter intake centre in downtown Toronto to call on the government to urgently address a situation which many are calling a crisis.
-
'This affects more than just celebrities’: Hollywood's lingering strikes threaten Canadian media
A labour disruption of historic proportions is perhaps the last thing the Canadian film and TV industry needed.
Atlantic
-
Police issue update in 1992 disappearance of Kenley Matheson
Police in Nova Scotia have conducted a site visit at a location on Melanson Mountain in relation to the 1992 disappearance of Acadia University student Kenley Matheson.
-
'Find a way to do it': residents of wildfire-ravaged N.S. community anxiously await evacuation exits
With evidence of the devastating May 28 wildfire surrounding them, residents of the Westwood Hills subdivision in Upper Tantallon worry about it happening again.
-
Carbon rebates roll out for Nova Scotia and P.E.I., New Brunswickers to wait until October
The first round of carbon rebates, aimed to help Canadians with the federal government’s new carbon tax implemented on July 1, will roll out to Nova Scotians and Prince Edward Island residents beginning July 15.
London
-
‘It disgusts me to my core’: Swastika and profanity laced hate message spray painted on iconic Market Tower building
The owners of the Market Tower are expressing disgust and dismay after a swastika was discovered on the side of the building, located at Richmond and Dundas streets.
-
Vehicle winds up in the St. Clair River
A truck had to be pulled out of the St. Clair River in Sarnia Friday.
-
Friend of hit and run crash was in shock
Jack Helsdon told a London, Ont. jury how he tried to help his friend Tristan Roby on the night he was struck by a car while cycling along Exeter Road in July of 2019.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. businessman says he’ll keep selling outlawed energy drinks
Michael John says he’s not going to stop selling Prime Energy and several other recalled drinks -- even though it’s now illegal.
-
Crown seeks 18-year sentence in fatal Sudbury arson case
The second man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection to the fatal 2021 townhouse fire that killed three people in Sudbury's Flour Mill area will have to wait a little longer to receive his sentence.
-
Province shifts Hwy. 11 passing lane project into high gear
The Ontario government is moving ahead with a new passing lane pilot project on Highway 11 between North Bay and Temiskaming Shores.
Calgary
-
Calgary Stampede attendance nears 1M mark as 2023 event winds down
Nearly one million people have visited the Calgary Stampede this year with the potential for overall attendance at the 2023 event to be record-breaking.
-
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol makes surprise visit to Ukraine
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol made a surprise visit to Ukraine on Saturday, offering support for the invaded country in its war with Russia while demonstrating his own nation's cooperation with NATO.
-
Quiet on set: Major Alberta film productions come to halt amid Hollywood strike
Some major film productions in Calgary are getting put on hold, impacting thousands of film and television workers following an actors' union strike in Hollywood.
Kitchener
-
Rent prices soaring in Waterloo region and across Canada
The average asking price for a one-bedroom now surpasses $2,000 in each of the tri-cities and Guelph.
-
58-year-old man faces sexual assault charges in connection to incidents at Kitchener school
A 58-year-old Kitchener man is facing additional changes in relation incidents that allegedly happened at Saint John Paul II Catholic Elementary School in Kitchener.
-
Plumbing problem: Kitchener, Ont. engineer pushing to change Canada's plumbing code
A Kitchener, Ont. engineer is pushing to change the National Plumbing Code of Canada so that all washrooms have a trash can in each stall.
Vancouver
-
'It looks apocalyptic': Much of B.C. under smoky skies warning
Two thirds of British Columbia is now under a smoky skies bulletin as more than 370 wildfires continue to torch thousands of hectares of forest.
-
'Someone we can't forget': Friends, family members remember fallen B.C. wildfire fighter
Tributes are pouring in for the 19-year-old woman who died fighting wildfires near Revelstoke, B.C. Thursday.
-
Decision to reactivate Vancouver fountains that use drinking water questioned amid B.C. drought concerns
The recent decision to reactivate several Vancouver-owned fountains that use millions of litres of drinking water annually is being scrutinized as B.C. officials sound the alarm about worsening drought conditions across the province.
Edmonton
-
'Dad was innocent': Sons of man killed outside Belvedere LRT station remember loving father
The family of a man who was killed outside an Edmonton transit centre earlier this week is remembering him as a loving father and an active member of the community.
-
'Someone we can't forget': Friends, family members remember fallen B.C. wildfire fighter
Tributes are pouring in for the 19-year-old woman who died fighting wildfires near Revelstoke, B.C. Thursday.
-
Edmonton sports newcomers thrive at gate while established Elks crowd numbers dive
Good, old-fashioned promotional efforts are what executives from both baseball’s Edmonton Riverhawks and basketball’s Edmonton Stingers say are helping draw thousands of people to their games this year.
Windsor
-
Early morning shooting leads to attempted murder charge
The Windsor Police Service has arrested a suspect for attempted murder following an early morning shooting Saturday.
-
'My whole life flashed before my eyes': Young father recounts fall from Ambassador Bridge
What started as a normal workday for Spencer Baker took a perilous turn Wednesday afternoon, when the 27-year-old father fell from the Ambassador Bridge into the Detroit River below.
-
Mortgage holders faced with more questions
With a recent hike in the Bank of Canada interest rate, mortgage holders are keeping an eye on the market.
Regina
-
Woman killed in two-vehicle collision near Moosomin
RCMP say a woman from Moosomin is dead after her car and a semi collided on Highway 1 early Friday morning.
-
Extended drought conditions in Sask. impacting more than farmers' crops
Extended drought conditions in Saskatchewan have taken a huge toll on farmers’ crops and mental health.
-
Regina's IMAX is one of the only places on Earth to see 'Oppenheimer' in its full glory
Regina's Kramer IMAX theatre is now open to the public after it was closed for extensive renovations since March — just in time for one of the biggest movie events of the year.
Ottawa
-
More than one tornado could have hit Ottawa on Thursday: NTP
Researchers from the Northern Tornadoes Project at Western University are in Ottawa investigating the damage from Thursday's storm, and there are possible signs more than one tornado touched down.
-
Here's what experts say could help keep roofs from blowing off in the event of a tornado
As the cleanup continues after a tornado ripped through the south Ottawa suburb of Barrhaven, researchers at Western University's Northern Tornadoes Project suggest a $200 hurricane tie could have prevented some of the roof damage to homes in the area.
-
Here's how much it cost to rent an apartment in Ottawa in June
The average cost to rent a one-bedroom apartment in the capital surpassed $2,000 a month in June, as rental rates continued to rise in Ottawa and across Canada.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon chamber pitches 7 per cent spending cut to address city budget shortfall
The Greater Saskatoon Chamber of Commerce is calling on the city to reduce costs across all city departments by seven per cent.
-
'It’s like a mini-Olympics': Team Sask headed to North American Indigenous Games
More than 500 athletes, coaches and staff have arrived in Saskatoon in preparation for their trip out east.
-
Three deaths connected to 'crystal-like' fentanyl in Kindersley
Kindersley RCMP say three deaths in the community have been linked to fentanyl, in a "crystal-like" form, according to police.