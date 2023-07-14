After the storm: Record-breaking rainfall and a possible 2nd tornado near Montreal

A powerful storm that swept through southwestern Quebec on Thursday produced record rainfall, flash flooding, and at least one tornado on the territory -- possibly two.

Environment Canada estimates that between 50 and 100 millimetres of rain fell in the Montreal region alone, with 82 mm recorded at the McTavish weather station near McGill University. This more than doubles existing rain records for July 13, the highest being 34 mm recorded at the Montreal airport in 1997.

Speaking to CTV News, Environment Canada spokesperson Simon Legault could not confirm whether Thursday's rainfall breaks the all-time, single-day record, but said it at least comes close.

He said Montreal received nearly a month's-worth of rain in just a few hours.

At least one tornado was recorded in Quebec. The funnel clouds touched ground Thursday afternoon near the Mirabel airport, about 50 kilometres northeast of Montreal.

Environment Canada is also investigating a second possible tornado, this one southwest of Montreal in the Salaberry-de-Valleyfield area.

No injuries or damage were reported in either case.

Montreal was under a tornado warning for part of the day, something experts described as exceedingly rare -- but the warning was downgraded to a tornado "watch" by the early evening, with no twisters in sight (just lots and lots of lightning, thunder and rain).

Survived our first tornado! Touched down in Mirabel, so north of us, but still mighty scary to drive through. #montreal #TORNADOWARNING pic.twitter.com/eCT6KahBs9 — Aimée Wimbush-Bourque (@simplebites) July 13, 2023

The same can't be for Ottawa, however, where a tornado damaged over 100 homes in the south-end suburb of Barrhaven. No injuries were reported.

Torrential rains in Montreal caused flash floods in at least 15 of the city's underpasses. Decarie Boulevard was temporarily closed in both directions due to flooding, as was the Square-Victoria-OACI metro station.

The downpour knocked out power for hundreds of thousands of Hydro-Quebec customers. About 200,000 remained without electricity early Friday morning.

With files from The Canadian Press.