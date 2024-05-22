MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Montrealers trying to stay cool advised not to swim at beaches that aren't yet open

    Share

    It's been another very hot day and people are looking for ways to keep cool.

    Some have been going to Verdun Beach but it's not open to the public yet and there are no lifeguards on duty there.

    The beach's website says: "When there is no lifeguard in the swimming area, swimming is not recommended and is at your own risk due to high water levels and heavy currents."

    It's a message that's echoed by the executive director of the Quebec branch of the Lifesaving Society.

    Watch the video above for the full report by CTV News Montreal's Maya Johnson.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News