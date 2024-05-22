'Montreal is pretty safe,' police say after 7 homicides in 10 days

Montreal police are investigating a triple homicide after three young people were stabbed to death in an alleyway Tuesday evening.

The killings mark a particularly violent period of the year so far, with seven homicides recorded since May 12. Despite the recent uptick in violence, police say the city is still a safe place to live in.

"Montreal is pretty safe when you compare with the big towns in Canada and the United States," said Cmdr. Jean-Sébastien Caron, head of the major crimes unit, on Wednesday. "We're around 25, 30, 35 murders. It's too much, but when you compare with other cities, we're pretty safe."

Here is a look at the recent homicides that have happened on the streets of Montreal.

10th homicide

Victim: Vincent Bibeau Olaechaea, 33

Accused: Jayden Coon-Come, 22

Police say the victim was found unconscious in an alleyway on Parc Avenue, near Mont-Royal Avenue, at around 5 a.m. on May 12. There were marks of violence on his body, but they were not inflicted by a weapon, police said.The accused is facing a first-degree murder charge.

11th homicide

Victim: a 27-year-old man

Accused: unknown

Police say the victim was killed after being shot in Montreal's Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough on May 14.

A 27-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Montreal's Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News)

12th homicide

Victim: a 27-year-old man

Accused: unknown

Police say the victim was stabbed to death on St. Antoine Street West near Rose de Lima Street in the St. Henri neighbourhood at around 4:50 a.m. on May 18.

A 27-year-old man was stabbed and killed on May 18, 2024 in Montreal's St. Henri neighbourhood. (Ken Dow, CTV News)

13th homicide

Victim: Naima Rezzek, 55.

Accused: Brahim Naili, 71

Police say they found the female victim with upper-body injuries in an apartment in the Villeray neighbourhood on the evening of May 18. The accused is the victim's ex-spouse and is facing a first-degree murder charge.

Montreal police are on the scene of the 13th homicide in 2024.

14th, 15th, 16th homicides

Victim: a 15-year-old boy, a 23-year-old man, and a 25-year-old man

Accused: unknown

Police say the three victims were stabbed during a "personal conflict" involving 15 or 16 people in an alleyway on Rachel Street between Saint-Andre and Mentana streets in the city's Plateau-Mont-Royal borough on May 21. As of Wednesday, police were still searching for suspects.

A cameraperson shoots at the scene of a fight that left three people dead, Wednesday, May 22, 2024 in Montreal. Montreal police say three young people, including a 15-year-old boy, have died after a fight broke out in an alley Tuesday night. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz