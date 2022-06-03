More Quebecers in ICU to be treated for COVID-19, but hospitalizations go down

The number of Quebecers in intensive care units receiving treatment for COVID-19 has gone up by four, for a total of 28.

However, the number of people in hospital has decreased by 38 in the last 24 hours, according to public health officials.

The total number of people receiving care is now 1,067.

The province's health officials also confirmed two more deaths, for a total of 15,435.

On June 1, a total of 12,095 samples were analyzed.

Quebec also added 542 PCR COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 1,068,147 since the start of the pandemic.

A total of 215,009 rapid tests have been declared on the online portal. Of that number, 176,365 positive tests were registered.

Thursday, 219 were reported, with 184 of them positive.

Quebec is encouraging people to declare the status of their at-home rapid test so officials can get a clearer picture of infection levels in the province.

There are now 3,940 health care workers currently absent due to COVID-19-related reasons.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Quebec's health care professionals administered 5,558 more vaccinations in the province; 5,188 doses in the last 24 hours and 370 doses before June 2 for a total of 19,927,238 doses.

Outside Quebec, 336,773 doses were given, for a cumulative total of 20,264,011.

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé points out vaccination against the virus does not completely prevent infection, but it does decrease the risk of dire consequences.

As of June 2, 91 per cent of the eligible population aged five and up have received their first dose of a vaccine and 55 per cent have received three.

An additional 14 per cent have received four.