Quebec active COVID-19 cases at lowest point since November

Quebec reported its lowest number of active COVID-19 cases since the end of November, with the province monitoring 7,217 cases, down 142 from Monday.

Active outbreaks also decreased by 23 for a total of 227.

Out of 9,267 PCR tests, 513 came back positive for a positivity rate of 5.3 per cent.

Since the start of the pandemic, Quebec has reported 1,066,195 positive PCR tests.

In addition, 204 more self-declared positive rapid tests were logged, increasing that total to 175,289.

On May 29, 9,789 samples were analyzed.

HOSPITALIZATIONS INCREASE

The Ministry of Health reported that hospitalizations increased by four for a total of 1,181.

Of the total hospitalizations, 32 people are in intensive care units, a decrease of one from 24 hours ago.

There were eight new deaths reported due to the novel coronavirus, bringing that total to 15,420.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Fourteen per cent of the eligible population of Quebec have now received four doses of the vaccine (1,122,064 doses).

Health-care professionals administered 5,299 more doses of vaccine, including 4,967 in the past 24 hours.

In total, 19,908,676 doses of vaccine have been administered in Quebec, and 336,068 were administered to Quebecers out of province.