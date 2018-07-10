More free public transport for frustrated Mercier Bridge users
CTV Montreal
Published Tuesday, July 10, 2018 10:44AM EDT
With work continuing on the Mercier Bridge, The Quebec transport ministry announced that commuters will be eligible for another week of free public transportation.
The offer for free access to buses, commuter trains and other services is good between Aug. 13 and 17.
It’s the second time such an offer has been made. After work first reduced traffic on the bridge to one lane in each direction in late June, the free public transport was made available between July 3 to 9 as part of an effort to alleviate pressure.
The transport ministry also banned large trucks from the bridge during peak hours.
Among the free options are:
- Free train passes for the Candiac line and for local bus service connecting to the line.
- Free temporary parking near Chateauguay station
- Free passes for buses in the Upper St. Lawrence and Southwest sectors.
