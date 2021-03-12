Advertisement
Montrealers 65 and older can now register for a COVID-19 vaccine
Published Friday, March 12, 2021 8:46AM EST Last Updated Friday, March 12, 2021 9:28AM EST
MONTREAL -- Montreal has become the first region in Quebec to accept COVID-19 vaccination appointments for those who are 65 years or older.
All other regions in the province remain open to those 70 and over.
Starting Monday, Montrealers will also be able to register for vaccinations at pharmacies, which will in turn begin to give inoculations starting March 22.
Those accompanying people getting vaccinated can also get a shot the same day as the person providing they are above the age group and provide support three days a week or more to the person who signed up for a shot.
Vaccination sites in Montreal are located at the following locations:
- Palais des congres, 1001 place Jean-Paul Riopelle
- Decarie Square, 6900 Décarie blvd.
- Jewish General Hospital, 3755 Côte-Sainte-Catherine Rd.
- CLSC Métro, 1801 Maisonneuve Blvd. West
- CLSC Parc-Extension, 7085 Hutchison St.
- Atrium of the Olympic Stadium, 4545 Pierre-de-Coubertin Ave.
- Cartierville vaccination clinic, 2758 De Salaberry St.
- Montréal-Nord vaccination clinic, 11201 Lacordaire Blvd.
- Christophe-Colomb vaccination clinic, 7355 Christophe-Colomb Ave.
- Saint-Laurent vaccination clinic, 821 Sainte Croix Ave.
- Bob Birnie Arena, 58 Maywood Ave.
- Centre sportif Dollard-St-Laurent, 707 75th Ave.
- Gerry-Robertson Community Centre, 9665 Gouin Blvd.
- McGill University Health Centre - Montreal General Hospital, 1650 Cedar Ave. Livingston Hall (L6-500)
- McGill University Health Centre - Glen site, 1001 Decarie Blvd.
