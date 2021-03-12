MONTREAL -- Montreal has become the first region in Quebec to accept COVID-19 vaccination appointments for those who are 65 years or older.

All other regions in the province remain open to those 70 and over.

Starting Monday, Montrealers will also be able to register for vaccinations at pharmacies, which will in turn begin to give inoculations starting March 22.

Those accompanying people getting vaccinated can also get a shot the same day as the person providing they are above the age group and provide support three days a week or more to the person who signed up for a shot.

Vaccination sites in Montreal are located at the following locations: