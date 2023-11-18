Montrealer Jonathan Goldbloom named Hockey Canada board chair as new directors elected

Hockey Canada has a new board of directors.

Jonathan Goldbloom was appointed as chair by the board, taking over from Hugh L. Fraser.

Gillian Apps, Amanda Fowler, Corey Hirsch, Kristi Miller, Krista Outhwaite and Geoffrey Wong are the newest directors to be elected onto the board on Saturday by the organization's 13 members following a vote at the 2023 Hockey Canada Annual Meeting.

Grant Borbridge, Goldbloom and Marian Jacko were re-elected after serving on Hockey Canada's transition board of directors.

"I am very proud of the meaningful progress that our transition board of directors made in leadership renewal, sport safety, good governance and financial transparency and accountability for Hockey Canada," Goldbloom said.

"We have a strong foundation to build upon and I am eager to work with my new colleagues and Hockey Canada's leadership team to continue to advance the sport that we love as Canadians."

Goldbloom, a resident of Montreal, was a member of the executive committee for the inaugural Beyond the Boards Summit and led Hockey Canada's recent president and chief executive officer search committee. He also currently serves as a member of the board of directors of Via Rail.

Fraser said in a release Friday that he made the decision not to seek re-election in the summer, driven by a desire to pursue other projects related to safe sport.

Fraser exited the organization as the findings of an investigative report into allegations of sexual assault involving members of the 2018 Canadian men's junior hockey team is under appeal.

Hockey Canada said the in-camera appeal will begin "in the near future."

Fraser was named as part of a transition board in December 2022 and has since overseen a series of changes to the sporting body, including hiring a new president and chief executive officer, investing in sport safety initiatives, implementing bylaw changes and making sure the organization's finances are more clear and transparent.

The bylaw changes were recommended in a 221-page report led by former Supreme Court judge Thomas Cromwell, which called for more oversight and accountability.

Cromwell's report called for the transition board to have four goals: respond, in conjunction with Hockey Canada members, to the governance changes recommended in his final report; address the many public concerns about its senior management team; begin to repair fractured relationships with stakeholders; and ensure operational stability.

Fraser, a retired judge, said he believes those goals have been met. He also said he feels Hockey Canada has returned to a healthier financial position than when he started, with government funding restored and the return of corporate partners.

"We welcome Jonathan as the new chair of the Hockey Canada Board of Directors and look forward to continuing to work with him to ensure hockey in our country embodies safety, excellence and sport for all," said Katherine Henderson, president and chief executive officer of Hockey Canada.

"The work that the outgoing board, led by the Hon. Hugh L. Fraser, accomplished during its 11 months was significant and we are grateful to each of the directors for their important contributions."