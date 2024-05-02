Opposition asks Quebec premier to apologize to the Laurent Report follow-up committee

Following criticism from the follow-up committee to the Laurent Commission on the government's youth protection actions, Premier François Legault discredited the committee's work on Wednesday.

Québec solidaire (QS) has asked him to apologize.

The Commission spéciale sur les droits des enfants et la protection de la jeunesse (CSDEPJ) released its analysis Wednesday morning of the government's progress in implementing the recommendations of the Laurent report, which was tabled three years ago.

The committee found that the government has been slow, inconsistent and lacking in transparency in its efforts to implement the recommendations made in the Laurent report.

According to the committee, the Health and Social Services Ministry has only completed one recommendation, and 30 per cent of the sub-recommendations are in progress.

The government, for its part, claims that 42 per cent of sub-recommendations are underway or completed.

QS social services spokesperson Guillaume Cliche-Rivard believes that Legault is "visibly embarrassed by the mark he received on his own report card."

At a news briefing on Thursday morning, Cliche-Rivard pointed out that the committee that Legault attacked on Wednesday is made up of around 20 experts.

"These are experts who take care of our young ones, and today, I would understand if they were furious," he said.