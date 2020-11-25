Advertisement
Montreal weather: In case you missed it, it's snowing
Published Wednesday, November 25, 2020 8:45AM EST Last Updated Wednesday, November 25, 2020 8:53AM EST
Credit: Adelaide Nurse Layton
MONTREAL -- The blanket of snow covering Montreal on Wednesday will likely be drowned out with overnight showers.
The city could see between 5-7 cm of snow before it slows in the afternoon, when temperatures are expected to exceed the freezing mark.
Rain is expected to begin around 3 a.m. on Thursday and the temperature should reach a high of 8 C over the course of the day.
As of about 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, temperatures in the city hovered around the -4 C mark and a light snow fell from the sky.