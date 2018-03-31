

CTV Montreal





This Easter weekend, some Montrealers will be hunting for eggs - others will be hunting for useable traffic detours.

As part of a two-year, $4.8 billion investment plan, the Transport Ministry announced that work to improve the road system will be underway at 2,000 construction sites throughout the city.

They've released the following traffic guide to facilitate any weekend travelling that may be ahead for the holiday weekend.

A-15/A-20/A-720 : TURCOT INTERCHANGE, A-15

Southbound lane by R-136/A-720 East (Centre-Ville)

• COMPLETE closure from 10 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday

A-15: DECARIE AUTOROUTE

Southbound between exit 64 (Sherbrooke St.) and Girouard Ave.

• COMPLETE OVERNIGHT CLOSURES, from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday

Northbound lane, Sherbrooke St. entrance for A-15

• COMPLETE OVERNIGHT CLOSURES, from 11 p.m. until 5 a.m. Saturday, Sunday, and Monday

A-20/ R-138: SAINT-PIERRE INTERCHANGE

A-20 east towards Honore-Mercier bridge

• COMPLETE OVERNIGHT CLOSURE from 11 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday

A-40: AUTOROUTE FELIX-LECLERC

Eastbound lane, exit 55 (Sources Boulevard.)

• COMPLETE CLOSURE of the exit from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

AUTOROUTE VILLE-MARIE

Eastbound between Exit 6 (Berr St.) and Panet St.

• COMPLETE CLOSURE from 9 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday

R-138

Westbound at St. Patrick Street (Lachine Canal)

• PARTIAL CLOSURE, two of three lanes, from 11 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday.