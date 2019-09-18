Montreal, the undisputed bagel capitol of the world (pipe down, New York, your bagels are garbage) will be getting a taste of Ottawa’s take on the doughy delights.

In a post on Linkedin, the owner of Ottawa bagel chain Kettleman’s confirmed the franchise will open its first store in Montreal.

“Kettleman’s first store in Montreal will be on the corner of Les Canadien and de la Montage, across from the front door of the Bell Centre with more stores coming,” wrote Craig Buckley.

No opening date for the store has yet been confirmed.