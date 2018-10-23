

CTV Montreal





Musician Jack White is using onstage visuals for the first time on his current tour – and a Montreal company is behind the look.

Luz Studio created the stage design, CGI videos and light design for the Boarding House Reach tour.

The studio’s 18 employees help bring White’s ideas into reality, highlighting the colour blue and the number 3, which he likes.

But it also had to be flexible, explained Luz Studio President Matthieu Larivee.

“He doesn’t have a set list so you don’t know what he’s going to play,” said Larivee.

White can trigger effects with his guitar, depending on his mood and the song.

“When he goes onstage, we wanted to have backgrounds but we wanted to be part of the mood, too, so not always having visuals,” he said.

Lux used revolving screens and a side wall of lights to help create the mood, including high-impact videos and some tapered-down styles that are manually triggered during the show.

“The bells and whistles are good but if it becomes too much, it kills the artist. You forget who is onstage – so it's good to find a balance,” said Larivee.

White performs in Laval on Nov. 10 and Quebec City Nov. 12.