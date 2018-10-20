Featured Video
Montreal band Anemone robbed during tour stop in Portland
In a Facebook post, Montreal-based band Anemone said their van was broken into during a stop in Portland on Thur., Oct. 18, 2018. (Photo: Facebook)
A Montreal-based band is missing several of its instruments after being the victim of a theft while on tour in the United States on Thursday.
In a Facebook post, Anemone said that while the band was in Portland, their van was broken into while it was parked in front of the Airbnb they were staying in.
Among the missing items are several pieces of a drum kit, a bass and bass amp and several guitars and keyboards.
“They took everything, every last bit of our vintage gear and rental,” said the band in the post. “The sentimental value of these is irreplaceable.”
A GoFundMe page was set up on the band’s behalf.
