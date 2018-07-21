A team of athletes practicing Filipino martial arts are heading to the Philippines for an international competition.

The championship takes place in August.

Chris Bautista is Canada’s only Grand Master in the sport, and runs a Filipino martial arts academy in Montreal.

He moved to Canada over three decades ago, but hasn’t forgotten his roots.

Bautista has continued to practice the sport here.

He’s looking forward to returning home with his family.

Some of his relatives are even competing alongside him.

“It's like coming back,” he said. “There is a feeling of home and bringing my new family and extended family here in Canada [back to the Philippines].”

This isn’t the first world championship that Chris has competed at.

In 2012, Bautista and the rest of Team Canada won two gold medals.

Two years later, they won a silver medal.

Bautista says that the hardest part of the tournament is staying focused.

“You have to prepare,” he said. “You have to give your time and your best [effort],” he said.

Bautista said that his hobby has helped him in other areas of life.

“I love the art because it trains you to be an educated person,” he said. “Good physical fitness, it trains you to defend yourself and trains you to show respect to everyone.”

Filipino martial arts, also called stick fighting, is different from other sports because it’s taught with weapons first.

“We start with a weapon,” said Patrick, who’s going to the competition in August. “Normally in martial arts, we start with hand-to-hand.”

Another student, Annabelle, said her self-esteem and confidence improved when she began practicing the sport.

She’s also headed to the Philippines.

“Before, I was so tense,” she said.

It’s Team Canada’s third competition.

Nine other countries are participating.

Team Canada members are excited for both the event and the experience.

“I really want to win,” Annabelle said.

“Once you say ‘yes’ to the competition, you’re a winner.”