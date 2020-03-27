MONTREAL -- Montreal's triathlon has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Friday, organizers of the Montreal World Triathlon Series event announced the delay. The event was originally scheduled for June 24, 26, 27 and 28.

On its website the International Triathlon Union noted Canada closed its borders to all foreign nationals, with the exception of Americans, until June 30.

“The Montreal International Triathlon and the International Triathlon Union (ITU) continue to monitor closely the provincial and federal health authorities’ position on the spread of the virus and fully respect the difficult decisions that have been made, and that continue to be made,” they said. “We are committed to the health and safety of the athletes, coaches, officials, volunteers and spectators.”

No replacement dates have yet been announced but organizers said registered participants will receive updates as they become available.

