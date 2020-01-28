MONTREAL -- Montreal's record stores are going to be allowed to keep their doors open later as of this spring.

Mayor Valerie Plante tweeted the news on Tuesday afternoon, saying the City of Montreal will extend opening hours of record stores and "invite merchants and boroughs to make the rules surrounding store hours more flexible."

The development comes weeks after several record store owners in Mile End said they received warnings and $2,900 in fines from provincial inspectors for keeping their businesses open beyond their regulated opening hours.



One of the stores was Phonopolis. Since opening in 2011, the store has kept its doors open a few hours longer than permitted, which is supposed to be 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

The store owners said they felt targeted by the fines and faced financial challenges, "struggling just to stay alive."

Plante said at the time that she was sensitive to the issue and would consult boroughs and commercial development societies on how to help the stores.

"You have to be able to adapt and that's what we are doing!" Plante said in her tweet.