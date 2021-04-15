MONTREAL -- Montreal's Museum of Contemporary Art (MAC) will take up residence at Place Ville Marie while the museum undergoes summer renovations expected to extend to 2024.

Galerie Place Ville Marie (PVM), on Cathcart Street, west of Robert-Bourassa Boulevard, is just a few blocks away, about a ten-minute walk from the old spot.

“Its temporary home in the Galerie PVM, right in the heart of downtown, will enable the [museum] to offer its arts, education and events-related programming starting in late 2021,” read a Thursday release from the gallery.

Place Ville Marie was the venue for the MAC's first exhibition in 1965 – a retrospective on French artist Georges Rouault, who died in 1958.

Museum Director General and Chief Curator John Zeppetelli says it will be a homecoming for the institution.

“In a way, the Museum is returning to its roots, while waiting for the start of its next big chapter," said Zeppetelli.

Renovations at the MAC will add gallery spaces and provide room for more educational activities.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on April 15, 2021.