MONTREAL -- Montreal police and Quebec provincial police are collaborating on a series of raids targeting illegal guns and drugs in the city’s Saint-Henri neighbourhood Wednesday evening.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) said in a news release the police operation stemmed from an investigation relating to drug trafficking and illegal firearms in Montreal that started in March.

Just before 10:30 p.m., a spokesperson for the SQ said the police operation was still active and that more information would be released Thursday morning.

Officers from the anti-gun squad, l’Équipe intégrée de lutte au trafic d’armes (EILTA), are leading the investigation. The team comprises investigators from both police forces.

The raids are part of the SQ’s CENTAURE strategy, which focuses on the fight against gun trafficking and organized crime.

Anyone with information about illegal guns can call the CENTAURE info-line at 1-833-888-ARME (2763).

This is a developing story that will be updated.