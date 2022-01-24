MONTREAL -- *Details of this story may be unsettling to some readers.

Investigators out of the Montreal police department's (SPVM) sexual assault section want to speak with victims of the couple Yvon Guernon and Lilianne Liboiron and his daughter, Linda Guernon.

The trio appeared in court on Dec. 23 on sexual assault, sexual contact, gross indecency and other charges for alleged assaults in the 1980s involving a minor at the time.

They will be back in court on Feb. 14.

Police say Yvon and Lilianne were foster parents from the late '60s to mid-'80s, and Yvon was convicted in 1992 of indecent assaults dating to 1966 against minor girls staying with his foster family.

"In this case, the alleged victim was placed with the Guernon-Liboirons in 1980," the SPVM said in a news release. "The sexual assaults began as soon as she arrived. She was sexually abused by the three co-accused over a period of five to seven years, until she left the foster home. Because other children have been in the home over the years, investigators have reason to believe that there may be other victims."

Anyone who may have witnessed or been a victim of any sexual misconduct by any of the three people can go to a local police station or contact sexual assault investigators at 514-280-8502.