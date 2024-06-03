MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Quebec higher education minister condemns pro-Palestinian protest at Concordia building

    Concordia University is seen in Montreal, Friday, Feb. 23, 2024. McGill and Concordia Universities are suing the Quebec government over its decision to hike tuition for out-of-province students by 30 per cent. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi Concordia University is seen in Montreal, Friday, Feb. 23, 2024. McGill and Concordia Universities are suing the Quebec government over its decision to hike tuition for out-of-province students by 30 per cent. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi
    Share

    Quebec's minister of higher education says she "strongly" condemns a protest by pro-Palestinian supporters who briefly occupied a building at Concordia University on Monday.

    A shelter-in-place alert for the GM building was sent to the university community at 9:46 a.m. after protesters entered the lobby. About half-an-hour later, the order was lifted

    According to a communique sent by Michael Di Grappa, Concordia's vice-president of services and sustainability, "A small group of masked protesters (about 20) entered the lobby at around 9:15 a.m., blocked access to doors and vandalized the lobby with graffiti."

    "The police (SVPM) were immediately called and the protestors left less than an hour after arriving," the email said. "The incident is being investigated by Campus Safety and Prevention Services (CSPS) and the SVPM, and the graffiti will be removed once the SPVM has concluded its investigation."

    A video posted on the Instagram account of Solidarity for Palestinian Human Rights (SPHR) Concordia showed a group of protesters chanting in the building's entrance. A description of the video explained that protesters were calling for Concordia to divest in companies with ties to Israel.

    SPHR wrote in another post that protesters left Concordia administration "quite a few messages that they cannot ignore." One of their social media videos showed painted messages on the walls and windows of the GM building lobby, including "Free Palestine," "Don't defend genocide," and "Divest!"

    Higher Education Minister Pascale Déry wrote in a post on X that the protesters actions were "unacceptable."

    "Enough is enough!" she wrote. "Once again, I appeal for calm. There are so many ways to express ourselves without resorting to intimidation, incitement to hatred and vandalism on our campuses."

    Montreal police confirmed they were called to the university Monday morning and that protesters left on their own. Some of them went to join the Université du Québec à Montréal (UQAM) pro-Palestinian encampment, according to police spokesperson Caroline Chevrefils.

    She said no arrests have been made.

    Concordia did not immediately respond to a request for comment from CTV News Monday evening.

    Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante also took to social media to denounce the protesters.

    "The conflict in the Middle East rightly arouses concern and strong emotions. But acts of vandalism targeting Montreal institutions, such as Concordia today, cannot be tolerated," she wrote in a post on X.

    "Demonstrating is a fundamental right that can and must be expressed with civic-mindedness."

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Feature Report

    Feature Report Fixed or variable? Advice from more than 50 brokers for Canadians whose mortgages are up for renewal

    Over the next year-and-a-half, 44 per cent of all mortgages will be up for renewal in Canada. To help guide consumers through these uncertain financial times, CTV News reached out to more than 50 mortgage brokers across Canada with a list of questions. Their answers provide professional guidance for individuals and families searching for clarity and sound advice.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News