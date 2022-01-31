Advertisement
Montreal police searching for missing 52-year-old woman
Published Monday, January 31, 2022 6:50AM EST
Marie-Josée Campeau is described as a Caucasian woman with brown eyes and black hair. (SPVM/Handout)
Montreal police (SPVM) is asking for the public's help to find a 52-year-old woman who has been missing since Jan. 26.
Marie-Josée Campeau is described as a Caucasian woman with brown eyes and black hair.
She has a lip piercing and speaks French.
According to police, Campeau left her home in Ahuntsic-Cartierville last Wednesday and has not been seen since.
"She made disturbing remarks and for this reason, investigators fear for her health and safety," the force states.
Anyone with information regarding this disappearance is asked to anonymously and confidentially contact Info-Crime Montreal at 514 393-1133.