A 20-year-old man sustained upper body injuries after he was stabbed during an alteration on Salaberry and Murray Sts. in Ahuntsic-Cartierville.

Although the details are murky, police said the victim likely did something to upset the suspect, a 23-year-old man, close to the parking lot of Les Galeries Normandie.

In an apparent case of "road rage," the pair pulled over and fought for about five minutes before the victim was stabbed.

Police said the two did not know each other.

The victim was transported to hospital and will survive his injuries. He also provided a statement to police.

The suspect was arrested and transported to a detention center for questionning.

He has yet to be charged.