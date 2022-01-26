Montreal police have released a photo of a man wanted in relation to a firearms possession case.

Police said in a news release that on Jan. 22, officers stopped a vehicle near the intersection of Jean-Talon Street East and Christophe-Colomb Avenue around 9:30 p.m. and seized two guns.

Andrews Joseph Ménard, 25, was arrested and later charged with possession of firearms offences.

“Since this event, investigators have been trying to locate Steve Napoleon, who is still wanted,” reads a Montreal police news release, which did not establish a link between Ménard and Napolean.

Napoleon is described as a 19-year-old man who is six feet three inches tall and weighs approximately 145 pounds.

The day before the traffic stop, police noted there were three attempted murders “with the same modus operandi” in the Montreal North borough.

Jan. 21: At around 6 p.m., a 33-year-old man shot in a drive-by shooting near the intersection of Rolland Boulevard and Arthur-Chevrier Street.

Jan. 22: At around 2:20 a.m., two men, aged 25 and 32, were shot in a parked car by the occupants of a moving vehicle near the intersection Bruxelles Avenue and Monselet Street.

Jan. 22: At around 6:45 p.m., occupants in a vehicle approached a 27-year-old man and shot at him near the intersection of Pascal Street and Rolland Boulevard.

“Investigators are currently intensifying their efforts to solve these attempted murders and determine if they are related,” police said.

Anyone with information about these events is asked to call 911 or share information anonymously at 514-393-1133.