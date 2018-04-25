

CTV Montreal





Rookie MP Nicola Di Iorio has announced he will be stepping down.

The Member of Parliament was first elected in 2015 in the riding of St. Leonard St. Michel.

He has been a strong advocate for cracking down on impaired driving ever since his daughter Claudia was nearly killed in a car crash.

Di Iorio said he is leaving politics for family reasons. He has not said precisely when he will leave Ottawa.