Montreal man charged with brutal assault on elderly janitor

Montreal police officers seized weapons, drugs and cash and arrested two suspects in connection with a brutal assault on a janitor in his 70s in an apartment building in March.

Larry Braddly Boucard, 23, was arrested in a Plateau Mont-Royal apartment where he had been hiding for the past several weeks, according to police.

Police also seized two nine-millimetre handguns, a high-capacity magazine, ammunition, cell phones, crack cocaine and close to $3,000 in cash.

A 19-year-old who was with Boucard was also arrested.

Boucard appeared at the Montreal courthouse on charges that stem back to a March 22 assault at an apartment on De La Gauchetiere St. West in the Ville-Marie borough.

"After threatening a woman in a dwelling on De La Gauchetière St. West, he [allegedly] savagely assaulted the building's janitor, a 75-year-old man, by punching him before fleeing," police say.

Police are inviting anyone who witnessed the assault to contact the Info-Crime line at 514-393-1133.