

The Associated Press





Krisztian Nemeth became the first Hungarian with a hat trick in MLS history, Johnny Russell added two goals and Sporting Kansas City cruised past the Montreal Impact 7-1 on Saturday.

Montreal (2-2-0) was trying for its third road win of the season, which would have matched its 2018 total. But the Impact fell well short as its season-opening, six-game road swing continued.

"We made too many mistakes, way too many," said Impact head coach Remi Garde. "Our opponent played simple and collectively, but we answered with too many individual errors. We needed to answer as a team. This game hurts, but we need to turn the page and learn from this loss for our upcoming games."

Sporting KC (2-1-1), which has won two of its last three, won a game in the series for the first time since July 18, 2015.

Russell, Nemeth and Felipe Gutierrez each scored in the first half. Russell curled a loose ball into the far corner from the top of the 18-yard box in the 10th minute, Nemeth had a sliding finish of a breakaway opportunity in the 43rd and Gutierrez redirected a cross for his first goal of the season in stoppage time.

"If the first half finished 1-0, maybe we could've regrouped," said Impact goalkeeper Evan Bush. "But the two goals they scored at the end of the first come from being undisciplined and not on the same page. We tried to score the goal we thought we needed right away. We need to be much smarter than that, especially when we're missing important pieces of our lineup. Every part of it was very bad."

Russell added another goal in the 50th by cutting back his defender and rolling it inside the far post. Nemeth made it 5-0 in the 68th and 7-0 in the 84th, separated by 16-year-old Gianluca Busio's first goal at home.

Montreal's Saphir Taider cut the deficit to 7-1 in the 89th minute.

The Impact return to action next Saturday against New York City FC.