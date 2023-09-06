Montreal could see record-breaking heat on Wednesday

The hottest day in this late-season stretch of high heat and humidity is expected on Wednesday in Montreal and it could be a record-breaker.

The temperature in the city is expected to climb to 32 degrees Celsius.

High temperatures for Sept. 6, 2023.

The temperature reading would be a full 10 degrees above average, and a new record for September 6. The current record high for September 6 is 31.8, set in 1983.

Humidity will make it feel much hotter. The humidex on Wednesday is expected to be around 41.

Montreal started the day with a temperature of 22 C at 7 a.m., which is the normal daytime high for this time in September. With humidity factored in, it felt more like 30.

Heat warnings remain in effect across parts of Ontario and Quebec.

Heat warnings in Quebec for Sept. 6, 2023.

A high of 32 C in Montreal on Wednesday, would make September 6 one of the hottest days of the summer season.

The hottest days in the summer of 2023 in Montreal.

So far this summer, Montreal has only had nine days with 30-degree heat. In 2022, the city had 13 days where the mercury topped 30 C, while 2021 saw a total of 21 days and 2020 had a whopping 25 days of 30-degree heat.

30 or higher degree days in Montreal in 2023.

Thunderstorms are expected to roll into Southwestern Quebec on Thursday, gradually dropping temperatures and humidity into the weekend.

Seven-day forecast for Montreal starting on Sept. 6, 2023.