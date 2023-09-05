Heat warnings in effect in Quebec, several schools closed
High heat and humidity are blanketing parts of Ontario and Quebec as students head back to class with widespread heat warnings in effect.
Heat watches and warnings for Quebec on Sept. 5, 2023.
Daytime highs on Tuesday are expected to climb into the low 30s but humidity will make it feel more like 40.
High temperatures for Sept. 5, 2023.
Several schools in the Gatineau area will be closed on Tuesday because of the heat, and De Mortagne High School in Boucherville is also closed because of the heat and a boil-water advisory is still in effect.
High heat and humidity will stick around into Wednesday.
High temperatures for Sept. 6, 2023
Thunderstorms are expected to roll in beginning Thursday and that will gradually drop temperatures and humidity by the end of the week and into the weekend.
Seven-day forecast starting Sept. 5, 2023.
