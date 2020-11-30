Advertisement
Montreal-based Element AI to be bought by U.S. company ServiceNow
Computer Science professor Yoshua Bengio poses at his home in Montreal, Saturday, November 19, 2016. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes)
MONTREAL -- Artificial intelligence company Element AI has signed a deal to be bought by U.S. company ServiceNow.
Financial terms of the agreement were not immediately available.
Element AI was founded in Montreal in 2016 and has been a pioneer in artificial intelligence.
With the acquisition, ServiceNow says it will create an AI innovation hub in Canada to accelerate customer-focused AI innovation.
Element AI co-founder and lead Fellow Yoshua Bengio will serve as a technical adviser for ServiceNow.
The company expects to complete the acquisition early next year.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 30, 2020.