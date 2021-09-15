MONTREAL -- A local baseball and hockey coach working on the West Island has been charged with multiple sexual offences following an investigation by Montreal police.

Police say Robert Litvack, 41, was charged on Aug. 3 with sexual assault, sexual interference, and invitation to sexual touching stemming from events that allegedly took place between late 2020 and early 2021.

The accused was a baseball coach and administrator with the Lac St-Louis baseball organization since 2008 and coached youth between the ages of 12 and 21.

Litvack allegedly sexually assaulted one of his players during private lessons, police said in a news release.

Police believe there may be other alleged victims.

The accused is described as a white male with brown hair, hazel eyes, five feet eight inches tall and weighing approximately 203 pounds. Police say he is primarily English-speaking but also speaks French.

Anyone with information about the accused is asked to call the Montreal police sexual assault section at 514-280-8502. People can also share information anonymously by calling 514-393-1133.