Missing 12-year-old last seen Monday
12-year-old Jessica Fleurimond was last seen on Monday Feb. 25, 2019
CTV Montreal
Published Tuesday, February 26, 2019 7:25AM EST
Montreal police want the public to help them search for a 12-year-old girl.
Jessica Fleurimond vanished on Monday Feb. 25, 2019.
She was last seen after school in Montreal North, and her family reported her disappearance to police around 10:30 p.m.
Jessica stands 1.72 m and weighs 68 kg (5'8", 150 lbs). She has black hair, brown skin, black eyes, and speaks French.
She was last seen wearing a black parka with a hood, and her school uniform: a pale blue polo shirt and navy blue pants.
Police are asking anyone with information to call 9-1-1.
