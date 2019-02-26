

Montreal police want the public to help them search for a 12-year-old girl.

Jessica Fleurimond vanished on Monday Feb. 25, 2019.

She was last seen after school in Montreal North, and her family reported her disappearance to police around 10:30 p.m.

Jessica stands 1.72 m and weighs 68 kg (5'8", 150 lbs). She has black hair, brown skin, black eyes, and speaks French.

She was last seen wearing a black parka with a hood, and her school uniform: a pale blue polo shirt and navy blue pants.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 9-1-1.