Mercier Bridge reopens after emergency repair
CTV Montreal
Published Saturday, October 13, 2018 11:09AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, October 13, 2018 1:47PM EDT
A depression formed in the Mercier Bridge on Saturday, forcing the closure of the roadway heading towards the South Shoure.
A road crew was brought in to place a steel plate over the depression. The bridge was re-opened just before noon.
#MercierBridge is currently closed toward South Shore. @Transports_Qc More information will follow.— Pont Mercier (@pontHMBridge) October 13, 2018
The bridge was initially scheduled for a partial closure that was to last from 10:00 p.m. on Friday to 5:00 a.m. on Monday. That closure would have seen one lane open in each direction.
