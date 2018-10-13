

A depression formed in the Mercier Bridge on Saturday, forcing the closure of the roadway heading towards the South Shoure.

A road crew was brought in to place a steel plate over the depression. The bridge was re-opened just before noon.

#MercierBridge is currently closed toward South Shore. @Transports_Qc More information will follow. — Pont Mercier (@pontHMBridge) October 13, 2018

The bridge was initially scheduled for a partial closure that was to last from 10:00 p.m. on Friday to 5:00 a.m. on Monday. That closure would have seen one lane open in each direction.