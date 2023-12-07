Memorial to be held for slain Que. entrepreneur Daniel Langlois and partner Dominique Marchand

Relatives, friends and colleagues will get a chance to say farewell to Daniel Langlois and Dominique Marchand, who were killed in the Caribbean on Dec. 3.

At sunset Thursday, on his adopted home on the island of Dominica, a farewell ceremony will be held and broadcast on YouTube and Facebook for the Quebec entrepreneur and his partner.

The ceremony can be viewed here at 4 p.m.

Organizers say that more than 15 local organizations, including divers, fishermen and ecologists, will gather at the Soufriere Bay where Dominicans will paddle out and form a circle.

"A symbol of the community and of the resilience of this exceptional couple," said Simon Walsh of REZDM (Resilient Dominica Project).

Those gathered will toss flowers to the middle of the circle while the Sisserou Singers perform traditional chants.

There will be a minute of silence at 4:34 p.m.

Langlois and Marchand co-operated Coulibri Ridge, a luxury resort on the island. Langlois is the founder of SOFTIMAGE, a digital effects program used on several blockbuster films, including Jurassic Park, The Matrix, and Harry Potter.

Multiple media reports say Americans Jonathan Lehrer and Robert Snider have been charged in the couple's deaths. They remain in custody.