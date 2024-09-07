Motorcyclist arrested for hit-and-run with scooter

A motorcyclist will face justice after colliding with a person on a scooter without stopping to render assistance.

The collision occurred on Friday evening, at around 8:30 p.m., near Marie-Curie Street in the industrial district of Drummondville, in the Centre-du-Québec region.

According to preliminary information, the two people involved were taking part in a motorbike rally at the time of the collision.

"The scooter driver was located at the scene. He was taken to hospital with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries," said Quebec provincial police (SQ) spokesperson Adam Marineau. "Investigations led to the location of the other driver involved in the collision, who had left the scene before emergency services arrived. He was arrested by the Sûreté du Québec."

The motorcyclist was released pending further legal proceedings. He could face charges of dangerous driving causing injury and hit-and-run, said Marineau.

An SQ collision investigation specialist went to the scene to analyze the scene and clarify the causes and circumstances of the collision.