Motorcyclist killed in collision with moose on Quebec highway

A motorcyclist was killed in a collision with a moose on Friday evening in Saint-Modeste, near Rivière-du-Loup in the Bas-Saint-Laurent region of Quebec.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the collision on Route de l'Église South at around 8:15 p.m.

"Unfortunately, the driver, a 33-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene," confirmed Sûreté du Québec (SQ) spokesperson Adam Marineau on Saturday morning.

The identity of the victim was not immediately disclosed.

"There was also a minor passenger on the motorbike. He was taken to hospital for treatment of his injuries, but there is no fear for his life," said Marineau.

An SQ police officer specializing in collision investigations went to the scene to analyze the scene and clarify the causes and circumstances that led to this collision.

The Sûreté du Québec investigation is continuing.