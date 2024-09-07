MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Motorcyclist killed in collision with moose on Quebec highway

    A photo of a moose on a highway from Nov. 1, 2013. (Dan Joling, The Associated Press) A photo of a moose on a highway from Nov. 1, 2013. (Dan Joling, The Associated Press)
    Share

    A motorcyclist was killed in a collision with a moose on Friday evening in Saint-Modeste, near Rivière-du-Loup in the Bas-Saint-Laurent region of Quebec.

    Emergency services were called to the scene of the collision on Route de l'Église South at around 8:15 p.m.

    "Unfortunately, the driver, a 33-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene," confirmed Sûreté du Québec (SQ) spokesperson Adam Marineau on Saturday morning.

    The identity of the victim was not immediately disclosed.

    "There was also a minor passenger on the motorbike. He was taken to hospital for treatment of his injuries, but there is no fear for his life," said Marineau.

    An SQ police officer specializing in collision investigations went to the scene to analyze the scene and clarify the causes and circumstances that led to this collision.

    The Sûreté du Québec investigation is continuing.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 7, 2024. 

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News