Man shot in Quebec City drive by, possible connection to gangs

A man in his 40s was shot on Petit Vallon Street in Quebec City on Saturday morning.

Quebec City police (SPVQ) were called to the scene at around 10:30 a.m. after gunshots rang out and a suspect vehicle fled the scene.

At the scene, the authorities found the bullet-riddled car containing the man with the bullet wounds. He was quickly rushed to hospital, as was a woman in her 40s who was also in the vehicle and suffered nervous shock.

The SPVQ said in a news release that this incident was linked to gun violence between criminal groups.

The police took several steps to locate the vehicle and the possible suspects. A dog handler also contributed to the operation. A security perimeter has been set up in the area to facilitate the work of the investigators and the forensic identification unit.

The police are asking anyone with information about this incident to call 418 641-AGIR (2447).