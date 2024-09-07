Petition calls for service dog subsidy for those with autism in Quebec

Service dogs have proven to help many people, including those on the autism spectrum.

However, the group is left out of a government subsidy, and some are trying to change that.

Joel Potvin says that his dog, Astro, is his lifeline.

"I was constantly anxious," he said. "She permits me to break my solitude."

Potvin suffers from generalized chronic anxiety and is on the autism spectrum.

With Asto always by his side, Potvin said he's been able to work a job, something he previously found nearly impossible.

He said she's taught him patience and allows him to come out of his shell.

Caring for Astro, however, can be expensive.

Quebec's Veterinarian Association estimates the cost of owning a big dog is up to $2,300 per year, and while there is a government subsidy to help care for service dogs, Potvin is not eligible.

Quebecers with a visual or physical handicap can receive aid of up to $2,240 per year.

Sylvain Bernier was diagnosed with autism at the age of 52, and is pushing for the government to expand the subsidy to people with autism.

"The government, they say that there are no sufficient gaps between an untrained dog and a trained dog to show that it's worth it to help that person with the dog- the autistic person with the dog- financially," he said.

In search of connections, he created Aspis Recontres, a group for adults on the spectrum who take part in social activities, such as board game nights and day trips in nature.

He said having a trained dog can be life-changing for people like Potvin, but that it sometimes comes at a heavy cost.

"The first member with a dog came, and she was crying," said Bernier. "She was starving herself to be able to take care of the dog."

The Mira foundation trains between 40 to 50 dogs like Astro for people on the spectrum. Bernier started a petition asking the province to change the policy and include people with autism.

The petition has garnered more than 10,00 signatures, Bernier said.

Potvin and Bernier are heading to Quebec on Wednesday to deliver the petition to the National Assembly, which will be tabled by a Quebec Solidaire MNA.