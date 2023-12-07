MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Two charged with murder of Quebecer Daniel Langlois and partner in Dominica

    The director of public prosecutions in the Caribbean nation of Dominica has confirmed that two men have been charged in the death of Quebecer Daniel Langlois and his partner.

    Sherma Dalrymple told a news conference today that Jonathan Lehrer and Robert Thomas Snider were charged Wednesday with the murders of the well-known Quebec film entrepreneur and his partner, Dominique Marchand.

    She says the two men appeared in court but did not have to enter a plea, adding that a preliminary inquiry is scheduled for March 15.

    The bodies of Langlois and Marchand were found last Friday in a burned out car near the luxury resort they owned in Dominica, a small island located between Guadeloupe and Martinique.

    Police spokesman Jeoffrey James told reporters today that officers made three arrests after they visited a property close to what investigators believe is a secondary crime scene. A fourth person was later taken into custody.

    Court documents show that Langlois and Lehrer were neighbours and were at one point engaged in a legal dispute over use of a public road that crossed through Lehrer's property.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Dec. 7, 2023.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Conservatives poised to prompt marathon voting session on government spending

    Pierre Poilievre's Conservatives are poised to prompt what could become an overnight marathon voting session in the House of Commons, signalling Thursday afternoon they plan to make good on their threat to delay the government's agenda by forcing votes on more than 100 line items from the latest spending plans.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News