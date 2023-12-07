Two charged with murder of Quebecer Daniel Langlois and partner in Dominica
The director of public prosecutions in the Caribbean nation of Dominica has confirmed that two men have been charged in the death of Quebecer Daniel Langlois and his partner.
Sherma Dalrymple told a news conference today that Jonathan Lehrer and Robert Thomas Snider were charged Wednesday with the murders of the well-known Quebec film entrepreneur and his partner, Dominique Marchand.
She says the two men appeared in court but did not have to enter a plea, adding that a preliminary inquiry is scheduled for March 15.
The bodies of Langlois and Marchand were found last Friday in a burned out car near the luxury resort they owned in Dominica, a small island located between Guadeloupe and Martinique.
Police spokesman Jeoffrey James told reporters today that officers made three arrests after they visited a property close to what investigators believe is a secondary crime scene. A fourth person was later taken into custody.
Court documents show that Langlois and Lehrer were neighbours and were at one point engaged in a legal dispute over use of a public road that crossed through Lehrer's property.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Dec. 7, 2023.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Conservatives poised to prompt marathon voting session on government spending
Pierre Poilievre's Conservatives are poised to prompt what could become an overnight marathon voting session in the House of Commons, signalling Thursday afternoon they plan to make good on their threat to delay the government's agenda by forcing votes on more than 100 line items from the latest spending plans.
Canada doubling cost-of-living requirement for international students
Canada will more than double the cost-of-living financial requirement for incoming international students on Jan. 1, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Marc Miller announced today.
Flight safety in Canada is plummeting, a confidential UN agency report finds
A draft report from a United Nations agency gives Canada a C grade on flight safety and oversight, down from an A+ and far below most of its peers.
Russian girl shoots several classmates, leaving 1 dead, before killing herself
A Russian girl shot several classmates at school Thursday, killing one person and wounding five others before killing herself, state news agencies and authorities said.
'The Brick' is at the centre of our galaxy. An unexpected new finding may help unlock its mysteries
A box-shaped cloud of opaque dust that lies at the centre of our galaxy has long perplexed scientists, and observations that reveal a new detail about its composition are deepening the mystery — possibly upending what’s known about how stars form.
Amid concern over Canadians going hungry, Conservatives criticized for voting against school food bill
As Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre continues to voice concern over the increase in food bank usage, his party is being criticized by some for voting against a private member's bill that would advance a framework for a national school food program.
Canada being hit by 3 separate storm systems: Here's where
Winter weather is underway in parts of Canada with three storm systems bringing messy conditions from B.C. to Newfoundland and Labrador.
Von Miller declines to comment on domestic assault allegations after returning to Bills practice
Buffalo Bills edge rusher Von Miller declined to take questions at his locker on Thursday, a week after turning himself in to police in a Dallas suburb after allegedly assaulting the mother of his children, who is pregnant.
Judge rules in favour of NBA star, nullifies purchase of $8M Burlington mansion once occupied by 'crypto king'
A judge has ruled in favour of NBA star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in his lawsuit against a company that sold him a Burlington mansion previously occupied by self-proclaimed ‘crypto king’ Aiden Pleterski.
Toronto
-
Judge rules in favour of NBA star, nullifies purchase of $8M Burlington mansion once occupied by 'crypto king'
A judge has ruled in favour of NBA star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in his lawsuit against a company that sold him a Burlington mansion previously occupied by self-proclaimed ‘crypto king’ Aiden Pleterski.
-
Pedestrian struck and killed by garbage truck in St. Clair West Village
Police say a pedestrian was struck and killed by the driver of a garbage truck in the city's St. Clair West Village Thursday afternoon.
-
New concert venue slated to open in the GTA this spring
A new concert venue is coming to northern Toronto next summer. Here's what you need to know.
Atlantic
-
Here's how much more it's expected to cost to feed a family of 4 in Canada next year
A new report by more than 30 researchers is estimating how much food will cost in 2024 and how much money it will take to feed families.
-
4 people arrested after report of ‘armed peoples’ entering a Saint John home: police
The Saint John Police Force says four people have been arrested for weapons offences, after a report of “armed peoples” entering a home in the city.
-
Despite uncertainty, Moncton prepares to light its Menorah Thursday night
The annual Menorah lighting will take place at Moncton’s City Hall Thursday night at 5:45 and organizers are expecting a large crowd following this weeks support.
London
-
14-year-old pedestrian killed in hit-and-run
Just before 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, OPP and EMS responded to the scene of a crash between a car and a pedestrian on Fairground Road near Cultus.
-
November marks 'lackluster' month for home sales: LSTAR
It was a slow month for home sales in the London and St. Thomas region, with LSTAR calling the month of November 'lackluster' amid a small decrease in the average home price.
-
Crossing the street a little 'out of reach' in Old East Village
A London woman has generated some buzz on social media after a post on Facebook from an Old East Village neighbourhood.
Northern Ontario
-
No charges for North Bay, Ont., school bus driver accused of sexually assaulting 3-year-old student
GRAPHIC WARNING: A North Bay, Ont., mother is shocked after being told no charges will be laid against a school bus driver accused of sexually assaulting her now four-year-old daughter on her first day of school.
-
Check of a parked car uncovers drugs and cash in West Nipissing
Police have arrested and charged two people after a traffic stop early Thursday morning in West Nipissing.
-
Driver ticketed for hauling trailer with dolly strapped to in place of wheel
A provincial police officer with a keen eye conducted a traffic stop after spotting a vehicle featuring a rather unconventional "quick fix" in Penetanguishene.
Calgary
-
Witnesses lifted car off of girl, 2, who was trapped after N.E. Calgary crash
Some quick thinking from witnesses of a crash in northeast Calgary on Wednesday helped rescue a two-year-old girl who was trapped under a vehicle.
-
'Aren't cooperating': Moose family doesn't seem to want to leave Alberta town
Taber police are working with Fish and Wildlife officers to relocate a family of moose that has seemingly taken up residence in the southern Alberta town.
-
11,000-year-old bison skeleton moved to Blackfoot Crossing
The partial skeleton of an 11,000-year-old bison were returned from the Badlands Historical Museum in Drumheller to be displayed at the Blackfoot Crossing Historical Park.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Ont. woman accused of defrauding doulas pleads guilty to some charges
A Brantford, Ont. woman accused faking pregnancies and stillbirths to defraud doulas has pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including fraud and mischief.
-
Renowned scholar, with ties to Waterloo, Ont. university, reportedly killed with his family in Gaza
Sofyan Taya, a former guest scholar at the University of Waterloo in Ontario, was reportedly killed in an Israeli airstrike near Gaza City. His friend and former colleague called him a brilliant and gentle soul.
-
Power out in Waterloo neighbourhood after truck hits line
Crews are working to restore power in the area of Fischer Hallman Road and Erb Street West in Waterloo after a truck hit a power line.
Vancouver
-
Amanda Todd's mom urges more jail time for tormentor, as Dutch court mulls sentence
The mother of B.C. teenager Amanda Todd, who was bullied into suicide by a Dutch national, says she'll be “so angry” if a court in Amsterdam doesn't give him significant extra jail time on the basis of his Canadian conviction last year.
-
Surrey property assessments reduced by more than $1.3M on appeal because of creek
A Surrey landowner has had the assessed value of two properties in the city's north reduced significantly after the assessor neglected to factor in the cost of building a bridge over a creek that runs across the fronts of the lots.
-
B.C. landlord ordered to pay $5,400 for tenant's spitting, garbage-tossing, vandalism
A B.C. landlord has been ordered to pay $5,400 in strata fines racked up by a former tenant who was accused of breaching the building's bylaws 75 times.
Edmonton
-
Charges laid against man who knew victim of fatal hit-and-run
A fatal hit-and-run in west Edmonton is being investigated by homicide detectives.
-
Woman killed by police in southeast Edmonton
Police shot and killed a woman in southeast Edmonton on Wednesday.
-
'We've always had faith,' McDavid says of Oilers' goaltending after 5th-straight win
After a disastrous start to their season, the Edmonton Oilers have turned things around in a big way, recording a fifth consecutive victory Wednesday night.
Windsor
-
'It’s the talk of the town': Here’s what you need to know to enter the EV auto sector
Workforce Windsor-Essex has launched a website specifically designed to outline skills required to get into the industry.
-
Windsor Regional Hospital makes masks mandatory when visiting patients
Windsor Regional Hospital is stepping up its mask policy heading into the peak of the respiratory illness season.
-
Woman charged with impaired driving after fatal west end crash
Windsor police are investigating a serious collision in the west end.
Regina
-
Regina couple sees police raid their Airbnb on doorbell camera
A Regina couple who own an Airbnb received a surprising phone call from police last Wednesday alerting them their property was about to be raided.
-
Moose Jaw police seize $2,000 in fake money
A 34-year-old man is in custody after a search of his vehicle led to Moose Jaw police seizing more than $2,000 in fake currency.
-
Sask. mother who lost daughter calls on government to investigate tragic death
A Saskatchewan mother who lost her daughter in 2022 joined MLAs in the legislature on Wednesday calling for the government to follow through on their promise of an investigation.
Ottawa
-
Man allegedly threatens OC Transpo passenger with knife at Tunney's Pasture station
The Ottawa Police Service is looking for a man who allegedly threatened an OC Transpo passenger with a knife at Tunney's Pasture station early Thursday morning.
-
Ottawa issues $400,000 in fines for violating winter weather parking ban during first storm of the season
Bylaw officers buried Ottawa motorists in parking tickets for violating the winter weather parking ban during the first significant snowstorm of the season.
-
Police arrest 23-year-old for carrying loaded gun in Vanier
A young adult was arrested for carrying a loaded gun and breaching house arrest conditions in Vanier on Wednesday night.
Saskatoon
-
'You want him, not me': Final messages between Sask. Mountie and his wife read in murder trial
On Wednesday, an expert witness walked the court through messages suggesting a love triangle between a former Saskatchewan Mountie, his wife, and the man he’s accused of killing.
-
Saskatoon care homes may 'chemically manage' residents with drugs, auditor finds
The majority of Saskatoon special care homes may be "chemically" managing residents with anti-psychotic drugs, an independent audit found.
-
Homeless in Lloydminster evicted and fined $580 for encampment
As Saskatchewan managed to escape brutal cold temperatures going into December, some in Lloydminster are hoping for a chance to simply sleep indoors.