MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Renowned Quebec entrepreneur, partner reported dead in Caribbean

    Quebec entrepreneur Daniel Langlois has died in his adopted home of Dominica, in the Caribbean. (Image via Fondation Daniel Langlois) Quebec entrepreneur Daniel Langlois has died in his adopted home of Dominica, in the Caribbean. (Image via Fondation Daniel Langlois)

    Quebec entrepreneur Daniel Langlois and his spouse Dominique Marchand have died in their adopted home of Dominica, in the Caribbean, a source tells CTV. 

    Local news outlet Dominica News Online first reported Saturday that remains, which police reportedly believe to be the bodies of Langlois and Marchand, were found in a charred vehicle on Dec. 1. Reached by CTV News, local police refused to confirm or refute that report.

    Langlois and Marchand co-operated Coulibri Ridge, a luxury resort on the island. Langlois is well-known in Quebec's media industry as the founder of SOFTIMAGE, a digital effects program used on several blockbuster films, including Jurassic Park, The Matrix, and Harry Potter.

    He later established the Daniel Langlois Foundation, which has a mandate to promote sustainability in communities hit by natural disasters.

    In Montreal, the foundation also contributed to the purchase of the Ex-Centris movie theatres complex.

    Both Langlois and Marchand were considered valuable members of the local community. A long-time friend called the couple "exemplary."

    "We met them when they first came" to the Carribean over two decades ago, London, Ont.-born Jessica Canham told CTV.

    "They were just exemplary community members and investors," she said.  

    CTV reached out to Global Affairs Canada to confirm the Dominica report, and while the agency did respond, it did not name Langlois or Marchand, citing "privacy considerations." 

    "Global Affairs Canada is aware of reports of the death of two Canadian citizens in Dominica," read an emailed response from a spokesperson. "Our hearts are with the families and loved ones of the Canadian citizens involved."

    "Consular officials stand ready to provide consular assistance and support to the family and are in contact with local authorities to obtain additional information," it added. "Due to privacy considerations, no further information can be disclosed."

    -- More to come.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News