Renowned Quebec entrepreneur, partner reported dead in Caribbean

Quebec entrepreneur Daniel Langlois and his spouse Dominique Marchand have died in their adopted home of Dominica, in the Caribbean, a source tells CTV.

Local news outlet Dominica News Online first reported Saturday that remains, which police reportedly believe to be the bodies of Langlois and Marchand, were found in a charred vehicle on Dec. 1. Reached by CTV News, local police refused to confirm or refute that report.

Langlois and Marchand co-operated Coulibri Ridge, a luxury resort on the island. Langlois is well-known in Quebec's media industry as the founder of SOFTIMAGE, a digital effects program used on several blockbuster films, including Jurassic Park, The Matrix, and Harry Potter.

He later established the Daniel Langlois Foundation, which has a mandate to promote sustainability in communities hit by natural disasters.

In Montreal, the foundation also contributed to the purchase of the Ex-Centris movie theatres complex.

Both Langlois and Marchand were considered valuable members of the local community. A long-time friend called the couple "exemplary."

"We met them when they first came" to the Carribean over two decades ago, London, Ont.-born Jessica Canham told CTV.

"They were just exemplary community members and investors," she said.

CTV reached out to Global Affairs Canada to confirm the Dominica report, and while the agency did respond, it did not name Langlois or Marchand, citing "privacy considerations."

"Global Affairs Canada is aware of reports of the death of two Canadian citizens in Dominica," read an emailed response from a spokesperson. "Our hearts are with the families and loved ones of the Canadian citizens involved."

"Consular officials stand ready to provide consular assistance and support to the family and are in contact with local authorities to obtain additional information," it added. "Due to privacy considerations, no further information can be disclosed."

