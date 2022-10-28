Marilyn Bergeron, who has not been seen for 14 years, could be in Ontario: family's lawyer

Lawyer Marc Bellemare believes that Marilyn Bergeron, who disappeared from her parents' home in Quebec City more than 14 years ago, could be in Ontario.

Bellemare, who was Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Quebec in 2003 and 2004, accompanied her parents, Michel Bergeron and Andrée Béchard, who "have been looking for Marylin pretty much every day for the last 15 years," during a press conference Friday. They are renewing calls to the public to help find Bergeron.

They were also joined by a man Bellemare described as "an important witness" -- Guy Salicco, who says Bergeron briefly visited his Hawksbury, Ont. residence in 2009 to escape the rain and make a phone call.

"It was around 2 or 3 a.m.," recounted Salicco. "She was very polite," though very "thin."

He says it was only when he learned of Bergeron's disappearance later that he phoned police -- he was one of 40 people who called in tips to police in the area, Bellemare said.

On February 17, 2008, Marilyn Bergeron, who was 24 years old at the time, left her parents' home to take a walk, she told them.

The last images available of Bergeron come from an ATM security camera in Quebec City, and police tracked her spending to a restaurant in Saint-Romuald, in Levis.

She has not been heard from since.

On the day of her disappearance, Marilyn Bergeron had brown hair and a horse tattoo on the right side of her chest. Salicco said she had been wearing blue jeans and a white shirt when she visted.

-- Published with files from The Canadian Press